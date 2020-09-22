Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

