Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADYYF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,835.00 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $620.00 and a one year high of $1,835.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,675.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,301.97.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

