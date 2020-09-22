Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 6.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,203,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,940,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
GTE has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
