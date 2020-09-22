Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Down 6.9%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,203,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,940,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 830,274 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

