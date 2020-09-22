Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Down 9.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.21. 963,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,407,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPMT. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $342.82 million, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.