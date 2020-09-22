Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Down 9.2%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.21. 963,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,407,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
A number of research firms recently commented on GPMT. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $342.82 million, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
