Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Gravity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

GRVY opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth $752,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

