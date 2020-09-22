Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. 3,420,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,677,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

