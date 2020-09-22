Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 653,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 225,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

