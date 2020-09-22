GridCoin Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

