GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $793.84 million, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,856 shares of company stock worth $6,658,484 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

