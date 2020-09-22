Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) fell 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 3,257,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,506,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.