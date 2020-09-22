Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 8.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.22. 19,691,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 21,495,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33,807.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,341,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

