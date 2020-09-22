Handshake Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $847,068.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and $847,068.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,442.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.03268475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.02038398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00414717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00848951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00501699 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 309,495,802 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

