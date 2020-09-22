Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217.57 ($2.84).

HSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hastings Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

HSTG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 252.60 ($3.30). 3,618,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

