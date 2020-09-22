Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $13.11. 1,835,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,294,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.