Head to Head Comparison: Covia (NYSE:CVIA) versus Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and Covia (NYSE:CVIA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Covia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 12.43% 10.50% 4.66% Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81%

This table compares Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Covia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $1.94 billion 4.46 $278.11 million $1.06 31.04 Covia $1.60 billion 0.04 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Covia. Covia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and Covia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 3 3 0 0 1.50 Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential downside of 15.81%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Covia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Covia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile beats Covia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. The company's lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, and QPotassiumChloride brands. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, Central and South America, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

