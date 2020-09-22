Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Overweight by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Capital One Financial currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of HR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

