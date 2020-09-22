Helex (HLX) Market Cap Tops $11,044.99

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Helex has a market capitalization of $11,044.99 and approximately $4,350.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helex has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.04353237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

