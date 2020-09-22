Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 3,697,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,229,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 746,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 315.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 565,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

