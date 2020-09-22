Helix (HLIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $173,210.03 and approximately $29.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,906,473 coins and its circulating supply is 28,770,666 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

