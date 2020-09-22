HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.