Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MLHR opened at $31.77 on Friday. Herman Miller has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

