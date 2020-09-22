Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 6.9%

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 843,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,249,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.52% and a negative net margin of 157.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

