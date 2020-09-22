Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading Down 7.9%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.52. 987,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,379,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

