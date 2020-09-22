HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 4,884,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,589,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

HEXO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 2,612.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in HEXO by 40.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in HEXO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

