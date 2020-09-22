Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $124.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

