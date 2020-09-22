HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Trading Up 2.5%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €1.45 ($1.71) and last traded at €1.45 ($1.71). Approximately 22,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.42 ($1.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.32 and its 200 day moving average is €1.34.

About HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals, as well as MietwagenCheck and Driveboo rental car portals.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HolidayCheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HolidayCheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.