Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 224,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 23.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.41. 91,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,662. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.