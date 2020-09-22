Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.41. 91,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,662. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
