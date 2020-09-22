Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.41.

NYSE HD opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.85. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

