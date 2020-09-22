HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Down 18.3% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00070561 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $269,484.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,130,150 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

