Honest Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Honest has a market capitalization of $943,655.42 and approximately $127,861.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.01483180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00187595 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

