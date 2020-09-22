HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $726,760.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $211,458.17 and $726,760.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00224001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.01396898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00193207 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.