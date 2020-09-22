Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 222.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 177,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,430,000 after buying an additional 494,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

