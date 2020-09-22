Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,496 shares of company stock worth $6,451,140. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.