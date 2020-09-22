Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) were down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,123,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,492,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

