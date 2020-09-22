Humaniq Tops 1-Day Volume of $82,048.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Humaniq has a total market cap of $923,118.71 and $82,048.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00224001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.01396898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00193207 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

