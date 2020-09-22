Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 297.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting plc (LON:HTG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297.50 ($3.89).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Hunting stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.90 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,348. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 145.98 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The firm has a market cap of $240.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Hunting’s payout ratio is -3.35%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08). Also, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

