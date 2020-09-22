Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hurricane Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hurricane Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

