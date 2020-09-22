Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

TSE HSE traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,960. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

