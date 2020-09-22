Hydro Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $231,316.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $231,316.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

