I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $42.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,641.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

