IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

IDYA stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

