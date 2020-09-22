II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.03.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $38.52 on Friday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in II-VI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

