ILCOIN (ILC) Tops One Day Volume of $250,516.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, IDAX and FreiExchange. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $250,516.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, IDAX, Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

