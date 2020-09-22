Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to post $41.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year sales of $138.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.08 million to $165.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $379.37 million, with estimates ranging from $336.10 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.

Several research firms have commented on IMMU. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Immunomedics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 5,619,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,966. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Tobam bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

