Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares fell 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $34.92. 637,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 346,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

