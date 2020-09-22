Ink Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $557,927.62 and approximately $91,508.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00223037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00084619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.01396780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00192766 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.