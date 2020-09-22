Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of IIPR opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 129.66%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

