Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.88.

IIPR opened at $123.26 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $272,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

