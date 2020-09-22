INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Shares Down 1.2%

INSCAPE Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

About INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

