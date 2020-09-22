Insider Buying: At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 1,571,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $973.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in At Home Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

